Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL62 DL-HC-2NDLD KEJRIWAL **** HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest, says probe against ''masses and classes'' can't be different New Delhi: In a massive blow to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying the material collected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that he conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime.**** DEL63 KEJRIWAL-LDALL REAX **** AAP to challenge HC order on Kejriwal, claims excise policy case 'biggest political conspiracy'; BJP hits back New Delhi: Failing to get any reprieve from the Delhi High Court, the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will move the Supreme Court soon against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and maintained the excise policy case was the ''biggest political conspiracy of the country'' to finish the party.**** DEL43 ELECTIONS-EC-SURJEWALA **** EC issues notice to Congress' Surjewala for remarks on Hema Malini New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued Congress leader Randeep Surjewala a show-cause notice for his alleged undignified remarks against actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini.**** ELN79 ELECTIONS-UP-4THLD PM **** Cong insulted Lord Ram by refusing invite for 'pran pratishtha' ceremony: PM Modi Pilibhit (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of making several attempts to stall the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and insulting Lord Ram by rejecting the invitation for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.**** DEL50 TMC-3RDLD DHARNA **** TMC leaders end protest at Delhi's Mandir Marg police station, AAP extends support New Delhi: Raising slogans against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders ended their 24-hour protest at the Mandir Marg police station here on Tuesday evening, a day after they were detained while staging a dharna outside the Election Commission's office.**** ELN27 ELECTIONS-MH-2ND LD OPPOSITION **** MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra; Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10 Mumbai: The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha polls with the Shiv Sena (UBT) getting the major chunk of 21 seats, while the Congress will contest 17 and the NCP (SP) 10 seats.**** ELN60 ELECTIONS-AR-LD RAJNATH **** What if we rename parts of China: Rajnath on Beijing changing names of Arunachal areas Namsai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday criticised China for renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, and wondered whether a similar attempt by India will result in those areas of the neighbouring country becoming parts of our territory.**** DEL64 LD EID **** Eid to be celebrated in Kerala, Ladakh on Thursday, rest of the county on Apr 11 New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday except Kerala and Ladakh.**** MDS4 KL-THE KERALA STORY-LD-CHURCH **** 'The Kerala Story' row: Church body says it will go ahead with awareness drive against social evils Kozhikode/ Kochi (Kerala): Despite facing criticism from different groups over the screening of the controversial film ''The Kerala Story'' within church premises, a division of the Kerala Catholic Bishop Council reaffirmed its decision on Tuesday to conduct awareness programmes aimed at addressing societal issues and protecting young people from potential negative influences.**** CAL10 WB-KANGANA-NETAJI KIN **** Netaji 'first & last PM of undivided, united India': Bose kin on Kangana claim Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose can be called the 'first & last prime minister of undivided and united India', a kin of the freedom fighter said on Tuesday.**** LEGAL LGD26 SC-ELECTION-LD MLA **** SC upholds election of Independent Arunachal Pradesh MLA Karikho Kri in 2019 New Delhi: Observing that a candidate is not required to ''lay his life out threadbare'' before the electorate in the nomination papers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.**** LGD31 DL-HC-ALLIANCE-INDIA **** Plea against use of INDIA acronym politically motivated: Congress to Delhi HC New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday opposed in the Delhi High Court a petition against the use of acronym INDIA, saying it is a ''politically motivated'' plea and shall be dismissed with exemplary costs.**** BUSINESS DEL54 AVI-AIRFARES **** Airfares jump 20-25 pc amid Vistara woes, high travel demand New Delhi: Travellers will have to shell out more for domestic flights this summer season, with airfares surging 20-25 per cent amid Vistara flight cancellations and strong air travel demand, according to industry experts.**** FOREIGN FGN34 CHINA-US-AUKUS-TAIWAN **** US plan to link AUKUS submarine pact to Taiwan riles China; Beijing to oppose resolutely Beijing: China on Tuesday said it will resolutely oppose any plan by the Biden administration to connect the AUKUS pact between Australia, the UK, and the US to the Taiwan issue, saying it will risk nuclear proliferation and exacerbate the arms race in the Asia-Pacific. By K J M Varma**** FGN7 US-INDIAN-STUDENT-LD DEATH **** Missing Indian student found dead in US New York: A 25-year-old Indian student who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland, the second death within a week in the country as the community grapples with a string of such tragedies. By Yoshita Singh****

