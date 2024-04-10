"BJP will win 25 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan," says party leader Vijaya Rahatkar

National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and co in-charge of Rajasthan Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party saying that even if Rahul Gandhi visits Rajasthan, he will only make matters worse for his party. On Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visits to Anupgarh and Barmer, she said, "Rahul Gandhi's visit won't make any difference. He will only make matters worse for the Congress."

She further lashed out saying that it is for the first time in history that after independence the Congress party is not contesting elections on all seats. "In Rajasthan too, it is contesting elections on only 22 seats. Today no Congress leader is visible in the field," he added. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that people keep their trust in PM Modi. Congress just makes announcements and promises but PM Modi does what he says. People believe him. People feel connected to him."

"BJP will win 25 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan," she asserted. Earlier on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhanjanlal Sharma came down heavily on the Congress, calling it the "mother of corruption" as it "looted the country and the state for long".

He said that during the tenure of BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women of the country have been given respect. He said that in pursuance of this cause, the Modi government has built many toilets across the country. Notably, Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

