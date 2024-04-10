Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders express strong confidence in securing victory in all four LS seats in the state
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday exuded confidence that the party would be victorious in all four Lok Sobha seats in the state and help it achieve the target of winning 400 parliamentary seats in the general elections.

Addressing a meeting organised by the BJP Shimla parliamentary constituency election management committee in Solan, the leaders encouraged the party workers to work hard in the polls.

The party's Himachal Pradesh unit spokesperson Vivek Sharma said the workers would ensure a huge victory for BJP candidates by helping them secure 370 votes more in each booth than the tally of the 2019 polls.

BJP candidate for Shimla Suresh Kashyap also addressed the meeting and gave an account of the work done by him in the constituency in the last five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

