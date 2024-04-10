Left Menu

More than one in five Germans at risk of poverty or social exclusion

More than one in five people living in Germany were at risk of poverty or social exclusion last year, according to official data released on Wednesday showing the scale of hardship in Europe's largest economy.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:01 IST
More than one in five Germans at risk of poverty or social exclusion
  • Country:
  • Germany

More than one in five people living in Germany were at risk of poverty or social exclusion last year, according to official data released on Wednesday showing the scale of hardship in Europe's largest economy. This applied to 17.7 million people in 2023, or 21.2% of the population, the federal statistics office reported.

While largely unchanged compared to 2022, the figures offer a backdrop to the political climate in Germany, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is competing for first place state elections in the country's poorer east in September. A promise to boost defence spending in response to the war in Ukraine has also sent Chancellor Olaf Scholz's uneasy coalition in search of cuts to the budget, as households have struggled with a spike in inflation that is now easing.

Germany's data follows an EU definition of poverty that counts people who fit at least one of the following three criteria: at risk of poverty; experiencing severe material and social deprivation; in a household with "very low work intensity". The percentage of German considered at risk of poverty was 14.3% in 2023, a slight improvement on the 14.8% reported in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024