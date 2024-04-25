Left Menu

SP President Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination from Kannauj for LS Elections

The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat, he said.Akhilesh replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj. On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap as its candidate from Kannauj but changed its decision on Wednesday.

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:14 IST
SP President Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination from Kannauj for LS Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

Yadav filed the nomination in the presence of party leaders, including Ram Gopal Yadav.

Talking to reporters Ram Gopal Yadav said that SP will win the seat with a huge margin. ''The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat,'' he said.

Akhilesh replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj. On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap as its candidate from Kannauj but changed its decision on Wednesday. Tej Pratap was party's MP from Mainpuri between 2014-19.

Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.

He vacated the seat after he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, and his wife Dimple Yadav won the by-election unopposed.

Dimple also won in 2014 but lost the seat to BJP's Subrat Pathak in 2019.

Akhilesh, an MLA from the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri, is the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Voting will be held in Kannauj on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024