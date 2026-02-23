Left Menu

Modi and Palaniswami to Rally in Madurai for NDA

Senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy announced that Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will hold a joint rally in Madurai on March 1. Organized by the NDA, the event aims to display coalition strength before Tamil Nadu's assembly elections. Munusamy emphasized its significance at a consultative meeting.

Updated: 23-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:30 IST
Modi and Palaniswami to Rally in Madurai for NDA
Senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy announced on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are set to jointly address an election campaign rally in Madurai on March 1. This rally, organized by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), represents a major demonstration of strength for the coalition in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the approaching assembly elections.

Serving as the head of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK will host the event with support from coalition partners, including the BJP, PMK (Anbumani faction), and AMMK. Addressing the media after a consultative meeting with party functionaries from Madurai city and surrounding districts, Munusamy stated that a grand election campaign meeting would take place on Madurai's soil on March 1.

The senior AIADMK leader confirmed the event would be presided over by their chief, with both PM Modi and Palaniswami leading the campaign. Munusamy highlighted that consultative meetings were held with district administrators to ensure the event's grand organization.

