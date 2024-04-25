Left Menu

Scotland's Yousaf says end of coalition is in country's best interest

Scotland's first minister, Humza Yousaf, said on Thursday he had decided it was in his country's best interest to end a coalition agreement with the Green Party, a move he admitted might make governing more difficult. "Therefore after careful consideration, I believe that going forward, it is in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he told a press conference.

"Therefore after careful consideration, I believe that going forward, it is in the best interest of the people of Scotland to pursue a different arrangement," he told a press conference. "We will now step up our ambition but we will do so as a minority government. That will be tough. We will seek to work not just with the Scottish Greens but with MSPs (Members of the Scottish Parliament) from across the chamber."

