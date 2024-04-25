Left Menu

Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez to stay on as manager

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Xavi Hernandez will stay on as Barcelona manager, the club's president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Thursday, after reversing a previous decision to resign at the end of this season.

"We know that he made some statements in the middle of the season, but today we have the good news that he is staying and he has conveyed to me the enthusiasm and confidence he has in the project," Laporta said.

