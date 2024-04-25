Left Menu

Abdullah Brothers to Campaign for Father in Baramulla Lok Sabha Race

Omar Abdullah's sons, Zahir and Zamir, will campaign for their father in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency. They have been attending election meetings with him throughout Kashmir. Zahir confirmed their participation in the campaign. Zamir stated that he has no political aspirations but wants to remain connected with the people. Both brothers expressed their support for their father and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, the party's candidate for Srinagar.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 17:16 IST
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah's sons, Zahir and Zamir, Thursday said they will campaign for their father who is contesting from north Kashmir's Baramulla parliamentary constituency.

Both the sons have been seen attending election campaign meetings of the party with their father across the length and breadth of the valley.

''In Sha Allah (God willing), we both will go and campaign,'' Zahir told reporters when asked if the brothers will campaign for their father.

The two accompanied their father to the deputy commissioner's office here where party candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi submitted nomination papers from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

However, Zahir refused to answer another question, saying he had to meet the people.

''I want to meet the people. You take Omar sahab's byte,'' he told media persons.

His brother Zamir said while he has no intention of joining politics, yet he wants to remain connected with the people.

''I have no plans yet. I am a lawyer. We have connection with the people and that will stay forever,'' he said, when asked if he had any plans to join politics.

Zamir said the two will always remain connected with the people.

''I have no more plans than this as of now. I am with Omar. Mehdi submitted the nominations today. I am with him. They have my support till the very end. Our job is to connect with the people,'' he added.

