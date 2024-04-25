Left Menu

Ex-hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey makes political switch, joins BJP

Prabodh Tirkey, ex-hockey captain, joins BJP after Congress withdrew his nomination. He was welcomed by BJP's state president and other leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during his induction. Congress attributed the withdrawal to Tirkey's inactivity in his constituency.

Updated: 25-04-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:40 IST
Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey on Thursday joined the BJP, days after resigning from the Congress which withdrew his election nomination.

Tirkey was fielded by the Congress in the Talsara assembly seat in Sundergarh district, but the party later withdrew his nomination and named Devendra Bhitaria in his place.

He was welcomed to the BJP by its state president Manmohan Samal. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra and Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo were also present on the occasion.

Tirkey joined the BJP on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state to kick-start the party's campaign for the twin polls.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Ajoy Kumar said the party withdrew his candidature because he was not active in the constituency despite being named as a candidate.

''Tirkey is a gentleman, but he was not active in his constituency,'' he said.

