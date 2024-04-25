Ex-hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey makes political switch, joins BJP
Prabodh Tirkey, ex-hockey captain, joins BJP after Congress withdrew his nomination. He was welcomed by BJP's state president and other leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during his induction. Congress attributed the withdrawal to Tirkey's inactivity in his constituency.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey on Thursday joined the BJP, days after resigning from the Congress which withdrew his election nomination.
Tirkey was fielded by the Congress in the Talsara assembly seat in Sundergarh district, but the party later withdrew his nomination and named Devendra Bhitaria in his place.
He was welcomed to the BJP by its state president Manmohan Samal. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra and Bolangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo were also present on the occasion.
Tirkey joined the BJP on a day Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state to kick-start the party's campaign for the twin polls.
Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Ajoy Kumar said the party withdrew his candidature because he was not active in the constituency despite being named as a candidate.
''Tirkey is a gentleman, but he was not active in his constituency,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian stock markets shut for Eid celebrations
Indian students in Israel thank embassy for timely assistance, helping hand to fly home after Hamas attacks
Indian secularism is intertwined in DNA of country's culture, it will not disappear so easily: Cong's Shashi Tharoor.
Billie Jean King Cup 2024: Indian women's tennis team beat Chinese Taipei 2-1
Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' is 1st Indian film in Cannes official selection in 40 yrs