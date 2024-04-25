Scottish Greens to vote against First Minister Yousaf in confidence vote
The Scottish Green Party will vote against Scotland's Humza Yousaf in a vote of no confidence in him as first minister, a source within the party said on Thursday.
Yousaf's other opponents said earlier on Thursday they would seek to oust him as Scotland's leader after his Scottish National Party abandoned a coalition with the Greens. Yousaf, who serves as first minister in Scotland's devolved government, ended the alliance on Thursday. The arrangement had come under strain after a
decision to scrap a climate change emissions reduction target last week.
