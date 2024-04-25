US judge rejects Trump bid to throw out writer's $83.3 mln defamation verdict
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to throw out a $83.3 million defamation verdict in favor of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who said the former U.S. president defamed her after she accused him of raping her decades ago.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump was not entitled to a new trial, or judgment as a matter of law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lewis Kaplan
- Trump
- Donald Trump's
- Manhattan
- U.S.
- E. Jean Carroll
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US: New York appeals court rejects Donald Trump's request to delay hush-money trial
Cannes sets lineup with Lanthimos, Coppola and Trump film 'The Apprentice'
NEWSMAKER-Stormy Daniels: Woman at center of Trump hush money trial is porn star-turned-ghostbuster
EXPLAINER-Trump focuses on migrants and crime. Here is what the research shows
EXPLAINER-Trump focuses on migrants and crime. Here is what the research shows