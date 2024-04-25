US judge rejects Trump bid to throw out writer's $83.3 mln defamation verdict

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to throw out a $83.3 million defamation verdict in favor of the writer E. Jean Carroll, who said the former U.S. president defamed her after she accused him of raping her decades ago.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Trump was not entitled to a new trial, or judgment as a matter of law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)