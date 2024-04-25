Over 77 lakh voters to decide fate of 61 candidates in Assam

Over 77 lakh voters across five parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 61 candidates in the second phase of polls which will be held on April 26, the Chief Electoral Officer said on Thursday. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements to conduct peaceful, free and fair elections, he added.

"The second phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies in Assam will be held tomorrow. There are 9133 polling stations which have been set up and more than 77 lakh voters are going to vote. Almost 8000 polling parties have already left from the respective District Commissioner, SDO Civil offices for their respective polling stations," Chief Electoral Officer of Assam Anurag Goel said. Speaking about the preparations made by the poll body ahead of the second phase of voting in the state, Goel said that more than 36,000 polling personnel have been engaged and 143 companies of police personnel have been deployed.

"We have done sufficient commissioning of EVMs. We have engaged more than 36,000 polling personnel and around similar number of police personnel in the second phase of polls. 143 companies have been deployed. To ensure free and fair poll we have arranged webcasting in 55 per cent polling stations which is almost 4745 polling stations," Anurag Goel said. He further said that GPS has been installed in all EVM-carrying vehicles.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made by the District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police for security personnel as well as the welfare of polling personnel. There are 61 candidates in the second phase of polls - 59 male candidates and two female candidates. The highest number of candidates is 24 in the Karimganj seat and the lowest number of candidates is five in the Diphu seat," Anurag Goel said. Talking about the seizure made during the election period in Assam, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam said that, since March 16 almost Rs 176 crore worth of drugs, liquor and cash were seized in the state.

He also said that there are 77,09,276 voters in the second phase of polls including 38,78,667 male voters, 38,30,439 female voters, 170 third-gender voters, 61548 PWD voters, 17392 service voters and 121769 young voters between the age of 18-19 years. Out of 9133 polling stations, there are 906 Urban polling stations, 8227 Rural polling stations, 473 women-managed polling stations and 90 model polling stations. (ANI)

