Lok Sabha elections: 88 constituencies across 13 states to poll tomorrow in phase 2

With the world's largest democratic exercise underway in India, voters will begin exercising their franchise on Friday in phase two of the Lok Sabha polls in 88 seats across 13 states and union territories On Friday, voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 6 pm.

The counting of 543 Lok Sabha seats votes and the result announcement will take place on June 4. The poll campaigning for the second phase ended on Wednesday evening with leaders of all the major political parties criss-crossing the constituencies, garnering support for their candidates.

According to the Election Commission of India, 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories are set to go for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to polls on April 26. However, the EC later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Kerala has the highest number of constituencies as all 20 seats will poll on Friday, followed by Karnataka with 14 seats. The other states that will go to poll on Friday include Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tripura, and Manipur. The poll for the Jammu parliamentary seat will also be held on Friday. As many as 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females are in the fray.

There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorates who will decide the fate of candidates. As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls. The apex poll body further said that 34.8 lakh first-time voters are registered to cast their votes.

"Additionally, there are 3.28 crore young voters in the age group 20-29 years," it added. There are over 14.78 lakh registered 85+ years old, 42,226 voters above 100 years and 14.7 lakh PwD voters for phase two who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes.

The optional home voting facility is already receiving tremendous appreciation and response, the election commission added. As per the poll body, webcasting will be done in more than 50 per cent of the polling stations along with the deployment of micro-observers in all polling stations. Webcasting is being done in over 1 lakh polling stations.

"251 observers (89 general observers, 53 police observers, 109 expenditure observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. They serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission to exercise utmost vigilance. Additionally, special observers have been deployed in certain states," it said. Around 4195 Model polling stations are being set up across the 88 PCs with local themes. More than 4100 Polling stations will be completely managed by women including security staff and at over 640 Polling stations by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Polling stations in all states and UTs except Bihar and Kerala have less than 1000 average electors per polling station.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)