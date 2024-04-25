Left Menu

Speaking at a public meeting in Agra, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, event, he said, "The result of your trust in the leadership of PM Modi in 2014 is that India's respect has increased in the world. Our borders are now secure, and India has been freed from terrorism and Naxalism. Besides, significant development has taken place."

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:48 IST
"Those opposed to secure India...": CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching an attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that those against welfare and development initiatives, along with a secure India, are conspiring against the country once again. Speaking at a public meeting in Agra, which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, event, he said, "The result of your trust in the leadership of PM Modi in 2014 is that India's respect has increased in the world. Our borders are now secure, and India has been freed from terrorism and Naxalism. Besides, significant development has taken place."

He added, "The public is benefiting from welfare schemes without any bias. India seems to be emerging as the world's largest economic power." The Chief Minister urged the voters at Kothi Meena Bazaar to re-elect sitting Agra MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate SP Singh Baghel, as well as Fatehpur Sikri MP and BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar, to Parliament.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that during the 'Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav year,' PM Narendra Modi had urged the nation to embrace Panch Pran (five pledges), which include ending the traces of slavery in India, respecting the heritage, and working together with every Indian to carry forward the concept of a self-reliant and developed India. Adityanath remarked, "In contrast, Congress and SP harbour negative sentiments towards India. Members of the I.N.D.I. alliance have a track record of betraying the nation and dividing society based on caste, region, and language. After coming to power, they have made deliberate efforts to deprive Scheduled Castes, Tribes, Backward Castes, and the economically disadvantaged of their rights."

The Chief Minister stressed the power of vote, pointing out that it has significantly transformed the country's destiny and image in the last 10 years of NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Within a decade, we are witnessing the emergence of a 'new India.' PM Yogi is committed to realizing a self-reliant and prosperous India", he stated.

Yogi government ministers Babyrani Maurya, Yogendra Upadhyay, Dharamveer Prajapati, Agra MP and BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel, Fatehpur Sikri MP and BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar attended the public gathering. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

