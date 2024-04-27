Rajasthan Voter Turnout Declines by 4% to 62%, Still Exceeding National Average

The final voter turnout in the two phases of the Lok Sabha polls on all 25 seats of Rajasthan was 62.10 per cent, about 4.24 per cent less than the 2019 Parliamentary election.

In the 2014 general election, the voter turnout was recorded at 63.02 per cent in the border state.

In the first phase of polling, which took place on April 19 for 12 Lok Sabha seats, 58.28 per cent turnout was registered.

In the second phase on Friday, when the remaining 13 Lok Sabha seats went to polls, the voter turnout was 65.52 per cent, according to the Election Commission.

The bypoll for the Bagidora assembly constituency in Banswara district was also held simultaneously on Friday.

According to the EC office, about 77.50 per cent voting took place in the constituency.

The assembly seat had fallen vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya switched over to the BJP. Malviya contested the Lok Sabha election from Banswara as a BJP candidate.

Barring a few confrontations and complaints of bogus voting in Barmer-Jaisalmer, polling was peaceful, the officials said.

According to the official data, 65.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded collectively in Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Kota-Bundi, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran constituencies.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the voting percentage increased in Kota, Banswara and Barmer Lok Sabha constituencies as compared to the 2019 polls. Karauli-Dholpur registered the lowest turnout in Rajasthan at 50.04 per cent.

In Kota, the voter turnout in 2019 was 70.22 per cent, which this year increased to 71.86 per cent.

In the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency, 73.3 per cent voting was recorded in 2019, which increased to 76.5 per cent this time and in Banswara, it was up from 72.9 per cent to 74.41 per cent.

Women voted more than men in eight Lok Sabha constituencies, five of which went to polls in the second phase and three in the first, Gupta said.

Percentage of female (male) voters in Churu was 63.71 (63.51), Jhunjhunu 54.03 (51.92), Sikar 58.92 (56.26), Pali 57.25 (57.13), Jalore 63.35 (62.48), Udaipur 68.01 (65.36), Banswara, 75.75 (72.05), and Rajsamand 59.18 (57.63).

According to the EC, a total of 3,28,515 officers and state employees oversaw the voting.

During voting, a total of 1,59,449 security personnel, comprising Rajasthan Police, Home Guards, Forest Guards, and RAC were deployed. A total of 5,35,08,010 people are registered as voters in the state.

There were 266 candidates – 247 male, 19 female - who entered the fray for the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

