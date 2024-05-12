Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Italy's public TV apologises for mistakenly publishing Eurovision results

Italian public broadcaster RAI apologised on Friday for mistakenly revealing domestic voting results for the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest, blaming it on a technical glitch. The Eurovision Song Contest is the world's biggest live music event, with 37 nations participating in this year's edition in Malmo, Sweden, and 26 of them chasing a win in the grand final on Saturday night.

Dutch artist misses Eurovision rehearsal after 'incident', organisers say

Dutch singer Joost Klein was not allowed to participate in either of Friday's two rehearsals ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest following an "incident", the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the event, said in a statement. "We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice," the EBU said in the statement.

Comic book gives the lowdown on Janet Jackson's life and career

A new comic book will chart the highs and lows of American pop star Janet Jackson's career - from her upbringing in the Jackson superstar family, to "that" Super Bowl incident, to her return to the road and successful concerts. The publication by TidalWave Comics is part of its "Female Force" series and will be released on Jackson's birthday, May 15.

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun, surf and Good Vibrations

The Beach Boys share their story in a new book chronicling their rise from a small garage band formed in a Los Angeles suburb in the early 1960s to one of the world's greatest groups. "The Beach Boys by The Beach Boys" is described as their only official book and features previously unseen photographs from recording sessions and pages of concert shots.

Eurovision Song Contest faces pro-Palestinian protests ahead of final

Thousands of people protested in Malmo on Saturday against Israel's participation in Eurovision Song Contest, with the Israeli military campaign in Gaza casting a shadow over the final of the glitzy contest. Eurovision organisers, who always bill the annual event as non-political, have resisted calls to exclude Israel, but requested that the lyrics of its entry be changed to remove what organisers called references to the deadly Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that triggered the war.

