Congress questions inaction against PM's 'allies'

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) why it has not initiated any action against the prime minister's ''cronies'' while elected leaders are being put in jail based on ''cooked-up'' cases.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent allegations that the party was receiving ''cash loaded in tempos'' from ''Adani and Ambani''. ''Two sitting Chief Ministers, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, were put in jail on cooked-up cases by the ED. Meanwhile, the outgoing PM has openly stated in his speech in Telangana that Adani & Ambani have tempo-loads full of black money. Why is the ED sleeping like Kumbhakaran?'' Ramesh said in a post on X.

''Why has there been no action against the PM's cronies, while elected leaders are being sent to jail?'' he asked.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31. He had resigned as the chief minister ahead of his arrest, after which Champai Soren sworn in.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. The Supreme Court on May 10 granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

On a day when Modi held an election rally in Chatra of Jharkhand, Ramesh accused the government of not paying heed to the demand for railway connectivity, saying no progress has been made on the Chatra-Gaya rail project.

He also accused the BJP of diluting the rights of tribals.

''In 2006, the decades-long struggle of India's tribal communities came to an end when the Congress government introduced the historic Forest Rights Act. This act grants marginal and tribal communities a path to assert their rights over the forest land on which they have been traditionally dependent. Last year, when PM Modi introduced the Forest Conservation Amendment Act, all of this progress was undone,'' he said.

