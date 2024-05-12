Indian football team camps in Bhubaneswar for AFC Asian Cup preparations

The Indian men's football team camp commenced here on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived on Friday evening. Another 13 players will join on May 15.

Nine players from the original list of 41 will not be present in the camp owing to their respective injuries or personal reasons.

The first batch of players have begun their training with a gym session Saturday morning, which was followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening.

Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons are Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala. List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for camp: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Amey Ranawade, Narender, Muhammad Hammad.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Parthib Sundar Gogoi. List of players joining on May 15: Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

