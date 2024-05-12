Left Menu

Indian football team camps in Bhubaneswar for AFC Asian Cup preparations

List of players joining on May 15 Goalkeepers Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.Defenders Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.Midfielders Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.Forwards Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 00:17 IST
Indian football team camps in Bhubaneswar for AFC Asian Cup preparations

The Indian men's football team camp commenced here on Saturday after 19 players and the coaching staff arrived on Friday evening. Another 13 players will join on May 15.

Nine players from the original list of 41 will not be present in the camp owing to their respective injuries or personal reasons.

The first batch of players have begun their training with a gym session Saturday morning, which was followed by an on-pitch training session in the evening.

Players not in camp because of injuries or personal reasons are Roshan Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Vibin Mohanan, Rahul KP, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinzuala. List of players who have reported to Bhubaneswar for camp: Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Amey Ranawade, Narender, Muhammad Hammad.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, David Lalhlansanga, Jithin MS, Parthib Sundar Gogoi. List of players joining on May 15: Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024