Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with locals during morning walk in Mumbai, joins yoga session as part of his poll campaign

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the North Mumbai parliamentary seat, Piyush Goyal embarked on a morning walk, engaging locals in conversation and joining them in a yoga session at Poinsur Gymkhana in Mumbai on Sunday. Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Goyal assured residents of addressing drainage issues and enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure to global standards.

"We are getting the blessings for the work and leadership of PM Modi and the way he has made India proud on the global stage. This is a matter of pride for us. Drainage issues will now be resolved... Finally, Mumbaikars are delighted that Mumbai is getting the global level infrastructure," Goyal said. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister further said, "Our country has a large number of women...Who can forget those days when our mothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, and daughters had to defecate in the open? Who can forget those days when half of the country's population didn't have LPG gas connections and they had to wait for 15 days to refill the cylinders?"

Speaking about drainage and water-related issues, he said, "Significant progress has been made to readdress water shortage problems. For the last 40 years, I have been listening that drainage problems will be solved but nothing has been done. Now, the orders have been issued regarding cleaning under the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Mumbai is now getting first-class infrastructure." On his candidature from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, Goyal said, "We all are party workers. We get to perform different duties from time to time. This is the strength of the BJP that we all are the workers of the party. The party will decide the further contributions of Gopal Shetty (sitting MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat)."

Voting in Mumbai North for Lok Sabha polls will be held on May 20. Gopal Shetty is a two-time MP who has represented Mumbai North constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. The first and the second phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections are over. While the first phase took place on April 19, the second phase was conducted on April 26. Next, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on May 7, May 13, and May 20.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, the Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

