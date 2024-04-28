"PM Modi worried about ideologies of Rahul Gandhi" says Congress' V Hanumantha Rao

Telangana's Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM is worried about the ideologies of Congress' Rahul Gandhi. He said, "...Rahul Gandhi's ideology gives more importance to the majority population, that belongs to the weaker section, SCs, STs, and OBCs. That's why he (PM Narendra Modi) is worried... And he is attacking Rahul Gandhi."

Rao also praised Priyanka Gandhi and said, "I also want to congratulate Priyanka Gandhi. On the slogan of 'Abki Baar 400 paar,' Priyanka has given a good statement of 'Abki Baar, Janta ka Sarkar.'" Rao further added, "Rahul Gandhi said that when we will come to power, we will conduct a caste-based census. Not only that. We will give more positions to the weaker section. That's why Narendra Modi is worried about Rahul Gandhi's ideas and thinking... In 10 years, he could not do anything, whatever the promises you made, you were not able to fulfill it. That's why he is worried."

A day before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress and INDIA bloc saying that the Opposition alliance is mulling a one-year Prime Minister formula. Modi also attacked the INDIA bloc and said that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, PM Modi had said, "They (Congress and INDIA bloc) are saying that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA. Will the county allow them to do this? If in case they try to do so they know what they have to face?"

"Those who cannot win Lok Sabha seats in 3-digit numbers, can the INDI alliance even reach the door of forming a government. Their formula is 'Ek Saal, Ek PM'... And if they stay in power for five years, then five prime ministers. The Congress and INDI alliance are making speeches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu demanding a separate country. Can the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this?" PM Modi had said. In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat.

Polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4, 2024. (ANI)

