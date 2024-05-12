Elderly Victim of Phone Scam Loses Significant Savings to Impersonating 'Police Officer'

A 65-year-old man was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who posed as a Mumbai Police official on the phone and forced him to transfer Rs 1.90 lakh in a bank account threatening action for 'money laundering'. The complainant received a call on April 25 from an unknown number. The caller claimed he was a police inspector from the cyber police station in Andheri, Mumbai. He told the complainant that he was involved in money laundering activities, a Nagpur Police official said on Sunday.

''The complainant panicked and made an online transfer of Rs 1.90 lakh in the bank account on directions of the caller,'' he said. The man later realised that he had been cheated and approached police. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

