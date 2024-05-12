Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Child Succumbs to Foodborne Illness; Family Members Hospitalized

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:28 IST
A 12-year-old boy died of ''food poisoning'' and five people of his family here were taken ill with local residents alleging they had consumed some noodles.

The food department officials, however refuted the claim.

According to locals, six members of a family, including three three children, in Puranpur area fell ill after having noodles and rice on Thursday night.

They went to a private hospital and returned home the next day after their condition improved, however, the same night they again started feeling uneasy, they said.

Rohan's condition worsened and he died shortly after, hospital officials said.

''Five people were admitted here with complaints of food poisoning on Saturday. The condition of another minor, Vivek, was critical so he has been referred to a hospital in nearby Bareilly district, Dr Rashid, a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pilibhit, told PTI.

The condition of the remaining four is said to be stable.

Assistant Commissioner Food (ll) Shashank Tripathi who conducted preliminary investigations into the matter said, ''The family consumed noodles of a particular brand bought from a nearby general store. Some other people also bought the same brand of noodles but no untoward incident was reported.'' ''Prima facie, it appears that some other food other than the noodles may be the reason behind the family members falling ill,'' he said.

Tripathi said that he has communicated his findings to the sub divisional magistrate of Puranpur.

As per police, the family members have not lodged any complaint regarding the incident.

