HC dismisses plea seeking action against PM Modi for alleged hate speech

Delhi High Court dismissed a plea to take action against PM Modi for alleged communal speeches during elections. The court stated the plea was meritless as the ECI has the authority to assess complaints independently. The ECI clarified that an advisory was issued to political parties and action will be taken if necessary. The petitioner's counsel argued against different standards for politicians. The court also referred to an earlier order regarding a similar speech by the prime minister, emphasizing the need to avoid presuppositions.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Election Commission of India to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly delivering communally divisive speeches during Lok Sabha poll campaigning in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Justice Sachin Datta said the plea was misconceived and devoid of merits and the ECI can take an independent view on the complaint of the petitioner in accordance with law.

The court also referred to its earlier order passed in a plea pertaining to a speech given by the prime minister allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion and deities and went on to say that making any presupposition is unjustified.

The counsel for the ECI submitted that it has issued a detailed advisory to all political parties. It said that appropriate action shall be taken if necessary on the reply.

The petitioner's counsel said the ECI cannot have different standards for taking action against different politicians.

The plea alleged that no action has been taken against Prime Minister Modi and others from the BJP for their alleged hate speeches, despite complaints made to the ECI.

