EC directs Andhra govt to disburse pensions through DBT, doorstep delivery during MCC

The Election Commission has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to utilise direct benefit transfer (DBT) and other alternative arrangements to distribute welfare schemes to beneficiaries during the period of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), an official said on Sunday.

Disbursal of pensions assumed significance and controversy in the run-up to elections after the poll body restrained government volunteers from carrying out welfare duties until the period of the MCC ends.

Ruling YSRCP and the opposition NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena traded allegations over alleged hardships faced by beneficiaries while receiving pensions in April.

Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department said the poll body ordered the state to follow its guidelines in letter as well as spirit to ensure that no beneficiary faces any hardship to avail the benefits when the MCC is in effect.

"The payment of pensions through DBT using Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) will be made to pensioners whose Aadhaar is mapped to bank accounts as confirmed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)," Kumar said in a press release.

Consequently, nearly 49 lakh or 75 per cent of over 65 lakh welfare pensioners will receive their pensions through DBT mode on May 1.

Furthermore, pensioners belonging to categories such as specially-abled, seriously ailing, infirm, bedridden, wheelchair-bound, elderly widows of war veterans and those beneficiaries whose bank account is not mapped with their Aadhar cards will get their pensions through doorstep delivery.

More than 25 per cent or over 16 lakh pensioners will receive their pensions through the door-to-door route.

Pensions will be disbursed between May 1 and 5, Kumar said, adding that the necessary instructions were issued to district collectors and banks to make adequate arrangements.

