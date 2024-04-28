Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Highlights Karpoori Thakur's Trailblazing Reservation Policy for Women

He laid the foundation of coalition politics, Choudhary said.The centenary celebrations, organised by the Delhi BJP Poorvanchal Morcha, were held at Ambedkar International Center at Janpath.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:33 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Highlights Karpoori Thakur's Trailblazing Reservation Policy for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur's government implemented women's reservation despite opposition from the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Sunday.

Addressing an event organised to commemorate Thakur's birth centenary year, Choudhary also credited the two-time Bihar CM for laying the foundation of coalition politics in the country.

''When the discussion on reservation began and the idea of reserving 4 per cent for women was proposed, it was Karpoori Thakur's government that implemented it despite opposition from the Congress,'' the Bihar deputy chief minister said.

''Karpoori Thakur was the first person from his village to pass the 10th grade examination. He laid the foundation of coalition politics,'' Choudhary said.

The centenary celebrations, organised by the Delhi BJP Poorvanchal Morcha, were held at Ambedkar International Center at Janpath. Thakur was born on January 24, 1924.

Thakur, popularly known as Jan Nayak in Bihar, was conferred the Bharat Ratna earlier in January. The announcement was made a day before his birth centenary.

Choudhary also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for awarding Thakur the country's highest civilian honour.

Describing Thakur as a peasant leader, Choudhary said his work centred on the poor and marginalised.

Choudhary said Modi fulfilled the dream of Thakur, who he said aspired to see the son of the marginalised become the prime minister of the country.

A video film depicting Thakur's life and highlighting his achievements and contributions was screened at the event.

Meanwhile, Choudhary lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

While Bihar has had two CMs who banned alcohol, Delhi has a chief minister who has indulged in corruption related to alcohol, he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and several other BJP leaders were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024