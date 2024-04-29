Left Menu

Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez will announce decision on resignation at 0900 GMT

He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents. State broadcaster TVE said Sanchez went to the Zarzuela palace outside Madrid on Monday morning to speak to King Felipe VI without saying what they discussed.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce his decision on his possible resignation in a televised statement at 0900 GMT, an hour earlier than previously announced, his office said on Monday.

Sanchez, 52, surprised both foes and allies alike when he said on Wednesday he was taking several days away from public duty to consider quitting. He made his announcement on the same day a court said it would investigate his wife, Begona Gomez, for influence peddling and business corruption, allegations he said were false and orchestrated by his conservative opponents.

State broadcaster TVE said Sanchez went to the Zarzuela palace outside Madrid on Monday morning to speak to King Felipe VI without saying what they discussed. If there are fresh elections or a vote in parliament to swear in a new leader, they must involve the head of state.

Key members of his Socialist (PSOE) government including Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero and Santos Cerdan, a top official in his party, were seen arriving at the Moncloa palace in Madrid ahead of the announcement.

