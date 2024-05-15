Putin and Xi to focus on global and regional security at China talks, says RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will focus on questions of global and regional security in face-to-face talks this week , the state RIA news agency cited Duma Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov as saying on Wednesday.
Putin is set to visit China on May 16-17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement