Basketball-Clark's WNBA debut is league's most-watched game in over 20 years

Caitlin Clark drew 2.1 million broadcast viewers for her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, ESPN said, the biggest audience in more than 20 years. That drew 2.44 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch. ESPN, which has had broadcast rights for the league since 2003, said Tuesday's game was the network's most watched WNBA game.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 06:09 IST
Basketball-Clark's WNBA debut is league's most-watched game in over 20 years

Caitlin Clark drew 2.1 million broadcast viewers for her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, ESPN said, the biggest audience in more than 20 years. While the Sun won 92-71, the Clark era in the WNBA began with a sellout crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The game was watched by an average of 2.1 million viewers across ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+, the network said on Wednesday. This was the largest WNBA audience since the 2001 game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Houston Comets. That drew 2.44 million viewers, according to Sports Media Watch.

ESPN, which has had broadcast rights for the league since 2003, said Tuesday's game was the network's most watched WNBA game. Before turning professional, Clark was a fan favourite at the University of Iowa and helped draw an unprecedented 18.7 million viewers for the NCAA Women's Championship game between Iowa and South Carolina last month.

