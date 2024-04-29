BJP, Modi 'biggest victims of political untouchability, intolerance' of 'feudal fraternity': Naqvi

Left Menu

BJP leader Naqvi criticized the opposition for fearing threats to the Constitution and democracy. He accused them of being demoralized by the success of the BJP government and of having a "political inheritance of untouchability and intolerance." Naqvi claimed the BJP and Prime Minister Modi have faced "political untouchability and intolerance" from the opposition. He alleged that the opposition wants a "remote-controlled government" but their "dream" will fail. Naqvi praised Modi as a "tried and tested leader" of good governance and inclusive empowerment. He said that the opposition's portrayal of Modi as anti-Constitution is a "nefarious design to hide the truth."

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 16:16 IST
Taking a swipe at the opposition, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday claimed that demoralised by the tremendous success of a non-Congress government, ''feudal lords'' are raising fear of threat to the Constitution and the democracy.

Addressing 'Samajik Samrasta Sammelan' organised by the Bharatiya Bauddh Sangh in the national capital, Naqvi said this clearly reflects their ''political inheritance of untouchability and intolerance'' towards the BJP and deliberate designs to create instability in the country.

The BJP and Modi have been the ''biggest victims of political untouchability and intolerance'' of the ''feudal fraternity'', the senior leader charged.

The Congress-led ''clan'' and its companions want a ''remote-controlled government on rotation, dictation or deputation at the Centre'' but the ''dream'' will fizzle out, he said.

Naqvi said the country has not forgotten the ''policy paralysis, highjacking of constitutional values and the era of cut, commission, corruption, communalism under the deputation government of the dynasty''.

Modi has proven to be a ''tried and tested leader'' of good governance, inclusive empowerment and credibility with stability, he said.

''Dynastic despondency'' cannot dominate the democratic determination of such a mass leader, he added.

Naqvi said that by defeating the deceit of political appeasement with the determination to development with dignity has strengthened India's glory and stature across the world.

The opposition is unsuccessfully portraying Modi as anti-Constitution, which is nothing but a ''nefarious design to hide the mountain of truth with bushes of lies'', the former Union minister said. Naqvi also called Prime Minister Modi the flag-bearer of constitutional and democratic values.

