"God forbid if a govt of this alliance comes": Amit Shah hits out at INDIA bloc considering 'one year one PM' formula

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday warned that a victory of the opposition INDIA bloc, will lead to a scramble among top leaders of the alliance for the prime minister's post amid reports of 'one year one PM' formula. Shah questioned the practicality of the INDIA alliance's plan to rotate the Prime Minister's role annually, asking if this is a practical way to run a country.

Speaking at a rally in Jhanharpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, he said, "If this 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' INDI alliance win, then who will be the Prime Minister of the country? Do they have any leaders? Tell me, can they make Lalu the Prime Minister of the country? Can Stalin handle the country? Can Mamata Banerjee handle it? Can you even think about Rahul Baba (as the Prime Minister)? God forbid if a government of this alliance comes, they said they will share the Prime Minister's post every year - one year Sharad Pawar will be (PM), one year Lalu will be (PM), one year Mamta will be (PM), one year Stalin will be, and if anything is left, Rahul Baba will be (PM). Can the country run like this?" Notably, the INDIA bloc has not projected its PM face for the 2024 general elections.

Shah asserted that electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term would mean the end of casteism in Bihar, the eradication of corruption, and the assurance that the poor receive their rightful share from the country's treasury. "Making Modi the Prime Minister for the third time means ending casteism in Bihar, eradicating corruption from Bihar and the country, and bringing a rule where every penny of the country's treasury, which is the right of the poor, reaches the poor," he said.

He also accused the Congress of being against the backward classes and claimed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was backing Congress to promote his son as the next Chief Minister. While speaking at a rally in Jhanjharpur, Shah said, "The Congress party is against the backward classes, and Lalu Ji is also sitting in the lap of the Congress party, which is against the backward classes, to make his son the Chief Minister."

Shah emphasised that PM Modi aims to modernise Bihar and Mithilanchal, while Lalu Yadav prefers to keep them in the 'laalten yug' (lantern era). He expressed his belief that only a decisive leader like PM Modi can transition the country from the 'laalten yug' to the 'LED yug' (LED era).

"PM Modi wants to take this entire country, Bihar and Mithilanchal, into the modern era, whereas Lalu Yadav wants you to be in 'laalten yug'... Only a decisive Prime Minister like Narendra Modi can take you from 'laalten yug' to 'LED yug'," he said. He also accused the Congress of delaying the implementation of reservations by holding back Kaka Kalelkar's report and opposing the Mandal Commission.

"The reservation that is now available due to the Mandal Commission would have been available in 1957, but Congress stopped and held back Kaka Kalelkar's report and opposed the Mandal Commission," he said. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

On April 19, in first phase the polling were held in four constituencies that are Auraganbad, Gaya, Jamui and Nawada with 49.26 per cent voter turnout. In second phase the polling were held in five constituencies that are Banka, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia with 59.45 per cent voter turnout on April 26.

In 2019, BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state failed to open its account. (ANI)

