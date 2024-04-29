Former SNP leader Swinney considering standing for leadership contest

Former Scottish National Party's (SNP) leader John Swinney said on Monday he was giving active consideration to taking part in the leadership contest to succeed Scotland's outgoing leader Humza Yousaf who resigned earlier in the day.

"I am going to give it consideration, I have got lots of things to think about," Swinney told reporters.

