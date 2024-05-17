Israel to abolish free trade deal with Turkey, impose 100% tariff on Turkish imports, finance minister says
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday said Israel would abolish its free trade agreement with Turkey and also impose a 100% tariff on other imports from Turkey in retaliation for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's decision to halt exports to Israel.
The plan, he said, would be submitted to the cabinet for approval.
