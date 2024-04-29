PM Modi: Rivals Spreading Falsehoods as Direct Confrontation Elusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said political rivals who are unable to take on the BJP-led government are now misusing technology to spread fake videos on social media.

At an election rally in Karad of western Maharashtra's Satara district, Modi raised concerns about the misuse of social media and technology and warned ''there is a plan to create a big incident in next one month''.

Modi spoke of the emergence of fake videos created using artificial intelligence (AI), and asked people to remain vigilant and report any instances of fake videos to the authorities.

"Opponents are using AI to distort quotes of leaders like me, Amit Shah and J P Nadda to create social discord. By using technology, these people are making fake videos in my voice, which is creating danger. If you see any fake video, inform the police," he said.

"There is a plan to create a big incident in next one month. I am making these allegations with a lot of seriousness. Games are being played to create social tension so that some untoward incident takes place," Modi claimed.

"It is our responsibility to save the society from such fake videos. I request EC to take stern action against those behind such fake videos," he said.

The PM cautioned citizens against forwarding such videos as the laws are strict, adding that he did not want innocent people to become victims of it.

Asserting that the 21st century was a technology driven one, Modi said he was a supporter of technology and had used social media to know about people's aspirations and wishes as well as gain first hand information on whether benefits of welfare schemes were reaching the masses.

''But recent incidents (of misuse of technology) are disturbing. These will make any person who loves democracy hang his head in shame,'' Modi said.

Abrogating Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir was a guarantee he had given and he had fulfilled it, the PM said.

''I want to ask those who are speaking lies about reservations and misleading the people that weren't Dalits and Adivasis living in J-K entitled to reservations. Why was the Constitution not implemented there? Because vote bank politics was being played,'' he said.

By removing Article 370, the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar was implemented in J-K and Dalit and Adivasi brethren are now getting benefits of reservations, the PM said.

The Constitution does not allow reservations on the basis of religion but the Congress declared Muslims as OBCs overnight and accommodated them in the 27 per cent quota for the segment, the PM said.

''The Congress wants to implement this model across the country after they come to power. Till I am alive, I won't allow any change of Constitution and religion-based reservation. I have the blessings of the people," Modi said.

Modi said the Congress kept families of soldiers deprived of "one rank one pension" scheme for 40 years but his government fulfilled that guarantee.

During NDA rule, the Navy unveiled epaulette designs having the imprint of Chhatrapati Shivaji (replacing the colonial Nelson's Ring), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)