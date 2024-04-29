"Joined in journey to make Viksit Bharat": Scindia as Congress candidate from Indore withdraws nomination

Responding to Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam's withdrawal of his nomination from the Indore parliamentary seat, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Congress candidate joined the 140 crore people that are moving together with the Prime Minister to make India a 'Viksit Bharat'. Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "India is moving forward under the leadership of PM. 140 crore people are moving together in one voice with the PM to make India 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Today, Akshay Bam has joined the same journey. We welcome him from the bottom of my heart."

The BJP leader also reacted to Congress MP President Jitu Patwari's claim of winning 5-6 out of 12 seats in the two phases of Lok Sabha elections held on April 19 and April 26 and said, "What is the situation of Congress in Indore, which is their home constituency, and what are they claiming? It's the same Congress that was claiming that the Congress government was going to be formed in MP. It's the same Congress that was claiming only 3-4 seats for BJP in Gwalior, Chambal. "You can make claims anywhere in your ego. The people are eagerly waiting in every phase to show them the door to the outside," he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also reacted on the same and said that the Congress has knelt down in the state. CM Yadav remarked while talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Monday. He arrived here to participate in the nomination rally of Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency Smriti Irani.

The chief minister further added that if the Congress candidate from the hometown of the state Congress president withdrew his nomination then, it meant that Congress' state president and National president should resign from their posts. Earlier in the day, Indore district Election Officer Ashish Singh said, "Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination."

Indore will go to poll in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13 with seven other parliamentary seats in the state. BJP's incumbent MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani is contesting again from the seat. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26.

The next two phases will be conducted on May 7 and May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation.

Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

