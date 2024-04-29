BJP President Amit Shah Launches Roadshow for Party Candidate in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday led a road show here for the BJP's Guwahati Lok Sabha candidate in Assam's capital city, popularly known as the 'Gateway to the North East.

This is the third road show after Tinsukia and Silchar that the BJP leader is holding in Assam's three-phased polls with one in each phase. Shah arrived here in the evening and began amid tight security the around 2.5 kms long road show at the Cycle Factory in Fatasil Ambari area which concluded at Lalganesh. Shah was seen atop a saffron-colored bedecked open vehicle and was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the party's contesting candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi He was seen showering petals on the huge crowd, estimated to be over 1.5 lakh, that had gathered along the way since afternoon. He was seen waving to the crowd and also greeted people with folded hands. ''Amidst the sea of people at the roadshow in Guwahati, Assam'', Shah said on 'X'.

A platform was created along the route with Bihu, Bodo and other tribal dancers and drummers performing during the road show.

Supporters carried the BJP flag and huge cut-outs of the party symbol 'lotus' and shouted slogans like 'Modi-Shah Zindabad', 'BJP Zindabad', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, 'Jai Shri Ram', among others while the party's election song 'Akou ebar Modi Sarkar' (Once again a Modi government) played along with many dancing to the tune on the streets.

The over one-hour long road show brought traffic to a halt with traffic diverted along various routes of the city.

Medhi, who replaced sitting BJP MP Queen Ojah, is locked in a direct contest with Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami in the prestigious Guwahati Parliamentary constituency where polls will be held in the third and final phase on May 7 In the first phase, Shah led a road show for the BJP's Dibrugarh Lok Sabha candidate Sarbananda Sonowal in Tinsukia on April 9 while in the second phase he campaigned for the party's Silchar candidate and Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya on April 21.

