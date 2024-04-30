Left Menu

Poll Data Indicates Strong Support for Modi Government, Adityanath Predicts Third Term

UP CM Yogi Adityanath predicts 400 seats for BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections, claims UP will gift Modi all 80 constituencies. He criticizes West Bengal's TMC government for crimes and clashes, promising BJP's action against perpetrators and assuring equal development under BJP rule.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that polling held in the 191 Lok Sabha seats so far indicate another term for the Narendra Modi government, with 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh will ''gift'' all 80 constituencies in the northern state to Modi.

''Polling held in 191 Lok Sabha seats so far indicate another term for the Modi government, with 400 seats for NDA,'' Adityanath said, while addressing an election rally in Baharampur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in support of BJP candidate Nirmal Kumar Saha.

Elections are being held across the country in seven phases for the 543-seat Lok Sabha. Polling has been conducted in two phases on April 19 and 26, with the next phase scheduled on May 7.

Taking on the Trinamool Congress dispensation in West Bengal, Adityanath sought to assure that the perpetrators of crimes in Sandeshkhali or clashes between groups of people on Ram Navami celebrations in the state will be brought to book by BJP.

''Had such incidents taken place in Uttar Pradesh, I would have taught the perpetrators such a lesson that their next seven generations would not have dared to even think of doing any such thing,'' the Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted.

''I have come to give the guarantee of development without any discrimination,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

