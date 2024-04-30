BJP candidate Rekha Patra alleges heckling by TMC workers during LS polls campaigning

West Bengal's Basirhat Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Rekha Patra, who is the face of Sandeshkhali protests, on Tuesday alleged that she was heckled by TMC workers during campaigning.

The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, dismissed the allegations and charged the BJP with assaulting supporters of the ruling party in the state.

The alleged incident took place in the afternoon when BJP activists were campaigning in Kharidanga panchayat area in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, of which Sandeskhali is also a part.

''When we were campaigning when all of a sudden, TMC activists attacked us. They pushed me and hit other party workers,'' Patra told reporters.

BJP IT cell chief and co-in-charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that the incident reflects desperation of the TMC.

''The desperation of TMC after scoring ducks in the first 2 phases, knows no bounds. After being exposed in the Supreme Court, for protecting Sheikh Shahjahan, instead of victims of #Sandeshkhali, TMC Kharidanga Panchayat Pradhan Samir Bachar along with Civic Volunteer (contractual police of Bengal) Bablu Bachar, hit Rekha Patra, face of Sandeshkhali protests and BJP candidate from Basirhat, with sticks. while she was campaigning,'' he posted on X.

''Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed of her crass misogynistic politics. @NCWIndia and @India_NHRC must take cognizance of the diminishing civil and political liberties in West Bengal. BJP hit the street in protest,'' Malviya added.

Sandeshkhali TMC MLA Sukumar Mahata dubbed the allegations as baseless, alleging, ''It was the BJP activists who beat up TMC workers. They want to vitiate the atmosphere of the area before elections.'' Sandeshkhali hogged the national limelight in February this year after the allegations of sexual abuse of women by local TMC leaders came to fore.

