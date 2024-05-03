Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Rayagada programme called off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhis scheduled visit to Rayagada in Odisha on Friday stands cancelled as he has rushed to Rae Bareli to file nomination papers from there, party sources said.Congress Koraput Lok Sabha constituency candidate and sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka said preparations are on to make alternative arrangements.Rahul Ji may address the people through virtual mode.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:53 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Rayagada in Odisha on Friday stands cancelled as he has rushed to Rae Bareli to file nomination papers from there, party sources said.

Congress Koraput Lok Sabha constituency candidate and sitting MP Saptagiri Ulaka said preparations are on to make alternative arrangements.

''Rahul Ji may address the people through virtual mode. However, it is not yet finalised,'' Ulaka said, adding that thousands of people have already arrived at the meeting venue.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had earlier announced that Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Rayagada around noon and address the 'Nyaya Rally' near GIACR College.

''Our leader Rahul Gandhi will not be able to attend the rally in Rayagada at noon as he is in Rae Bareli to file nomination papers. AICC general secretary Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar has arrived at the meeting venue. We are discussing what can be done now,'' OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak told reporters.

OPCC campaign committee chief Bhakta Charan Das, Saptagiri Ulaka and other senior leaders will address the meeting, Pattnayak said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is likely to address the public meeting.

Voting in four Lok Sabha seats Koraput, Berhampur, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur is scheduled to be held on May 13.

