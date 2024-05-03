Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination Papers from Rae Bareli for Lok Sabha Election
Rahul Gandhi filed nomination papers from Rae Bareli, a seat his mother Sonia Gandhi has held for 20 years. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders and arrived at Fursatganj airport before filing his papers at the collectorate, accompanied by numerous local party workers. Voting in Rae Bareli will be held on May 20.
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 03-05-2024 14:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.
He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport earlier in the day. Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.
Voting in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20.
