Left Menu

Lok Sabha Elections Aim to Transform India into a Developed Nation Led by Prime Minister, Declares Nadda

You must have seen how Gandhidham, Gujarat as well India has changed in the last ten years, he said.Thanks to Modis leadership, India has become the worlds fifth largest economy from 11th spot in the last ten years ago.

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:29 IST
Lok Sabha Elections Aim to Transform India into a Developed Nation Led by Prime Minister, Declares Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday held a roadshow in Gandhidham town in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Nadda and Vinod Chavda, the party's candidate from Kutch Lok Sabha seat, greeted people as well as BJP workers who had gathered along the route.

Addressing people at the end of the roadshow, Nadda expressed confidence that people of Kutch will choose Chavda from this SC reserved seat.

''This election is about making India a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You must have seen how Gandhidham, Gujarat as well India has changed in the last ten years,'' he said.

''Thanks to Modi's leadership, India has become the world's fifth largest economy from 11th spot in the last ten years ago. After you give a third term to Modiji, India will become the third largest economy,'' said Nadda, who held a close-door meeting with leaders of Kutch later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024