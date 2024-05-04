"Fighting for ST status of Kurmi community..." Purulia independent candidate Ajit Prasad Mahato

After filing his nomination from Purulia, independent candidate Ajit Prasad Mahato said that they are fighting for the Scheduled Tribe status of the Kurmi community and the 'Sarna Dharam Code'. Mahato came to submit his nomination on the back of a buffalo.

Mahato is a part of the movement by the Kurmi community in West Bengal to be granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. "I filed my nomination. We are fighting for the ST status of the Kurmi community and 'Sarna Dharam Code'. We also want to protect our language and culture," he told ANI.

The Sarna Dharam Code is a resolution passed by the Jharkhand Assembly requesting a separate religion code for tribals in the census. The other candidates contesting from Purulia are BJP leader and sitting MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato. The Congress had fielded Nepal Mahato, whereas Shantiram Mahato is the TMC candidate fighting from Purulia.

The Purulia Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls on May 25. Notably, voting in six Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal was held in the first and second phases on April 19 and April 26 respectively.

Polling for the remaining parliamentary seats will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4.

However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)