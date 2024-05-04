Shah Predicts Sweep for BJP in Polls, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Multiple Candidacies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats, claiming that the Congress leader will lose from Rae Bareli by a huge margin. Addressing a gathering at Bodeli town in the tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur district, Shah accused the opposition INDIA bloc of robbing the quota meant for Dalits, tribals and backward classes by giving it to Muslims in some states. ''The Congress is fighting elections under their leader Rahul Gandhi. When he lost elections from Amethi, he went to Wayanad. As he has realised that he will lose from Wayanad this time, he is also contesting from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi,'' Shah said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had contested from the Amethi and Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani.

''Rahul Baba, take my advice. The problem is with you, not with the seats. You will lose from Rae Bareli also, by a huge margin. Even if you run away, people will find you,'' the senior BJP leader said.

He said ''Rahul Baba and company'' were spreading a lie that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will abolish reservations if he wins another term.

''Rahul Baba, Modi had a full majority in 2014 and 2019. But, he never touched the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. This is Modi's guarantee that till the BJP is in power, no one can touch your reservation,'' Shah said.

The Union minister alleged that it was the INDIA bloc that robbed the quota meant for the Dalits, tribals and backward classes by giving it to Muslims in some states.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on May 7 in the third phase of the general elections.

