Uddhav Thackeray Fires Back at PM Modi’s 'Nakli' Remark
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:39 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi calls us 'nakli' Shiv Sena, tomorrow he may call RSS as 'nakli Sangh': Uddhav Thackeray at press conference in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
- Uddhav Thackeray
- PM Modi
- nakli
- press conference
- Mumbai
- RSS
- nakli Sangh
- politics
- news
