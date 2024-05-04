Opposition parties spreading lies, shedding crocodile tears: Patnaik

Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears.Addressing election rallies in tribal dominated Koraput and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies Patnaik asked the people whether they are happy with his government.Patnaik also asked the people whether Naveen Patnaik is a good person and whether welfare schemes beneficial for the poor and tribal people of the region are reaching them.

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 04-05-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 17:30 IST
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday alleged that the opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears.

Addressing election rallies in tribal dominated Koraput and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies Patnaik asked the people whether they are happy with his government.

Patnaik also asked the people whether Naveen Patnaik is a good person and whether welfare schemes beneficial for the poor and tribal people of the region are reaching them. The people responded by saying 'Yes' and shouted Naveen Patnaik Zindabad slogans. ''If Naveen Patnaik is good, then bless him and vote in conch symbol,'' Patnaik told the gathering.

''The opposition parties are spreading lies and shedding crocodile tears for the people,'' Patnaik said. Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian, BJD's Nabarngpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi, Koraput LS candidate Kausalya Hikaka and nominees of different assembly seats were present at the meeting. Both Pandian and Majhi came down heavily on the opposition and alleged that BJP leaders were opposing several welfare schemes and also Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project. The BJD leaders told the people about the state government's flagship schemes like school transformation, Mission Shakti, Kalia Yojana for farmers, Mamata Yojana for pregnant women, renovation of temples, mosques, churches and improvement of place of worships of tribal people.

