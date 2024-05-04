Kangana Ranaut to file nomination papers for Mandi seat on May 14; Thakur to file for Hamirpur on May 13

Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur would file his nomination from Hamirpur constituency on May 13 for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP state Chief Rajiv Bindal on Saturday. Addressing the media in Shimla, Bindal said that actor Kangana Ranaut would file her nomination on May 14 from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and former BJP state president Suresh Kashyap would submit his papers from Shimla constituency on May 13. The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from the Kangra seat Rajeev Bhardwaj would file his nomination on May 10.

BJP candidate Sudhir Sharma, who was disqualified from Congress for defying the party whip, will also be filing his nomination from Dharamshala on May 14 for the by-elections while Ravi Thakur will submit his papers from Lahaul and Spiti assembly seat on May 9. The date for the filing of the nomination of Chetanya Sharma for Gagret is yet to be finalised, he added.

The six Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul and Spiti), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chetanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devinder Kumar Bhutto (Kutlehar) were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in Vidhan Sabha and vote in favour of the government during the cut motions and budget.

They later joined BJP and were given the ticket from their respective assembly seats. The other three candidates for assembly by-polls from Sujanpur, Barsar and Kutlehar seats namely Rajinder Rana, Inderdutt Lakhanpal and Devender Bhutto will also file their nominations on May 10, he added.

During the press conference, Bindal accused the Congress party and the government of running away from election issues and making indecent statements to divert the public's attention as they do not have any achievements to list.

He said that five contributions of the present government are lying, cheating, taking loans, promoting friends and criticising the BJP and perhaps this is also their agenda, but the BJP's agenda is to fight elections on the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 10 years.

He said that the Congress has made false promises during the last assembly polls and has failed to fulfil its poll guarantees including one lakh jobs to youth every year, and Rs 1500 monthly to women in the age group of 18 to 60 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)