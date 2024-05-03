Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Both constituencies are traditional strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru family, with its members holding these seats for decades.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 10:06 IST
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KL Sharma. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After days of suspense, Congress on Friday named Rahul Gandhi as its candidate from its traditional bastion of Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh Rahul Gandhi is pitted against the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Rahul currently represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha while Smriti Irani is bidding for a fresh term from Amethi. Raebareli was held by Sonia Gandhi who became a member of Rajya Sabha. The Congress party has also named Kishori Lal Sharma, a party loyalist from Amethi, the seat Rahul Gandhi lost in the 2019 general elections to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Sonia Gandhi contested elections from here in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul in 2004. Irani had earlier filed her nomination as the BJP candidate for Amethi.

These seats are going to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Rahul represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. His father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, too, was an elected member of Amethi in the Lower House from 1981 till his death in 1991.

Friday is the last date for filing nominations for the seats that will go to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase general elections. The party has won the Congress bastion in all but three Lok Sabha elections since 1951. Before Sonia Gandhi, former Indira Gandhi had won from Raebareli three times. The constituency also elected Indira's husband and Congress leader Feroze Gandhi twice, in 1952 and 1957. A member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has not contested the seat just twice, in 1962 and 1999.

Both constituencies are traditional strongholds of the Gandhi-Nehru family, with its members holding these seats for decades. The Congress, which is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the seat-sharing deal with the Samajwadi Party (SP), has announced candidates for all the seats barring Amethi and Raebareli.

Rahul's defeat in Amethi, once considered a Congress 'pocket borough', at the hands of Smriti Irani in the 2019 polls was seen as a significant blow to the party's national prestige. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024