"Ayodhya witnessing return of Tretayug and Ramrajya," says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, on Saturday, said that during the Samajwadi Party's rule, bullets were fired on Ram devotees in Ayodhya. "Today the city is witnessing the return of Tretayug and Ramrajya," he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Bidhuna in Auraiya to seek votes for Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency MP and BJP candidate Subrat Pathak, the Chief Minister said, "After 500 years, Lord Ram played Holi in the new Ayodhya recently. On Ram Navami, the world was amazed to see Ram Lalla's 'Surya Tilak'. Such a magnificent event was not possible during the governments of SP, BSP, and Congress, which questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram." He added that there was a time when the SP asserted that not even a bird could visit Ayodhya. However, under the BJP government, a significant number of devotees from both within the nation and abroad are flocking to seek Lord Ram's blessings every day, experiencing immense joy in the divine atmosphere of Ayodhya.

Lashing out at the SP and Congress, he said that during the UPA government's tenure, frequent terror attacks occurring in different parts of the country had become a routine affair. "The Samajwadi Party, which backed the UPA government, went as far as withdrawing cases against terrorists. In reaction, the court issued a stern rebuke to the SP, cautioning that if they were discussing the withdrawal of cases today, they might be honouring them with Padma awards tomorrow. Subsequently, the court restrained the Samajwadi Party. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is now free from terrorism. This is Modi's guarantee", Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi stated further that while on the one hand, Ram Lalla is enshrined in Ayodhya today, on the other big mafias have been eliminated from Uttar Pradesh. "The entire life of Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was dedicated to the development of the state and Ram Janmabhoomi. On the contrary, SP did not express condolence for his death and went to read the Fatihah at the mafia's house. You need to be cautious of them", he urged voters. Attacking the INDI alliance's manifesto, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned that it advocates cow slaughter under the garb of granting full freedom to minorities concerning their food choices. "But, we are prepared to make sacrifices to safeguard the cow. Cow slaughter will never be tolerated. Forget about cow slaughter in the state, even if anyone thinks about it, the gates of hell will be opened for them", he asserted.

Kannauj MP and BJP candidate Subrata Pathak, Yogi government minister Asim Arun, Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, MLA Kailash Rajput, Archana Pandey, Poonam Shankhwar were present in the public meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)