Unemployment Soars to Record High Under BJP Rule: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday lashed out at the BJP, alleging during the last 10 years, the country had seen a ''humongous rise in unemployment with 70 crore people, half of the total population of the country, remaining unemployed.'' Interacting with residents of Chandigarh during his 'padyatras' and public meetings here today, Tewari, Congress nominee from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, said, ''Unemployment in the country today was highest in last 45 years.'' He reminded people how Narendra Modi before becoming the Prime Minister had promised to generate two crore jobs every year, which means, by now there should have been 20 crore jobs.

Rather it has been the reverse of it as the unemployment is at an ''all-time high'', he claimed.

Tewari said the Modi government did not seem to be inclined to provide jobs.

The simplest thing they could have done was to fill up 30 lakh vacancies pending in different government departments, he said adding, ''Only someone who is callous and oblivious of the problems of our unemployed youth can be so indifferent by keeping the vacancies pending while people are crying for jobs.'' The former union minister said that the first thing the INDIA bloc, after coming to power, will do is to fill all the 30 lakh vacancies on top priority.

Polling for the lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will be held on June 1.

