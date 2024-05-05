Left Menu

EVM Concerns Raised: Farooq Abdullah Advises Voters to Exercise Diligence

You should check whether the symbol on the slip is the same as the one you have voted for, he said.Abdullah urged the party leaders to ensure that they appoint scrupulously honest people as polling agents for the elections.The NC president alleged the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stooped to communal scaremongering for electoral gains.He Modi is trying to scare the Hindus by telling them that if they have two houses, they the opposition will snatch one and give it to Muslims.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-05-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 15:08 IST
EVM Concerns Raised: Farooq Abdullah Advises Voters to Exercise Diligence
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked the voters in Kashmir to remain vigilant to the possibility of manipulation of the EVMs when they cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

''It is important for all the voters to know that the EVM is a theft machine. On the polling day, you will go through the process of identification and then your finger will be inked. When you go to the EVM booth, you should check the (LED) lights on it,'' he said. ''After you cast the vote, there should be a beep from the machine. If there is no light on the machine, you should come out and ask the (election) staff about it,'' Abdullah, who was addressing an election rally in Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar city, added.

The former chief minister was campaigning for party candidate Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who is contesting the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, going to polls on May 13.

Abdullah urged the voters to ensure that the VVPAT slips have the same election symbol printed on them as the one they voted for.

''After you cast your vote, there will be a (VVPAT) slip. You should check whether the symbol on the slip is the same as the one you have voted for,'' he said.

Abdullah urged the party leaders to ensure that they appoint ''scrupulously honest'' people as polling agents for the elections.

The NC president alleged the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stooped to communal scaremongering for electoral gains.

''He (Modi) is trying to scare the Hindus by telling them that if they have two houses, they (the opposition) will snatch one and give it to Muslims. Then they scare the Hindu women, telling them that their mangalsutra will be snatched and sold. The proceeds of the sale will be given to Muslims,'' he said.

''They (the BJP) do not know that no one is benevolent to Muslims. It is the God who gives or stops sustenance,'' he asserted.

Abdullah said the current elections were not about development but about saving the country.

''Today the fight is not about roads and electricity. The fight is to save the country. Because if the nation is saved, we too will be safe,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024